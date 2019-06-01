Home

Brenda Moyer Obituary
Brenda K. Moyer
Brenda K. (Snyder) Moyer, 64, of Lansford, died Thursday morning, May 30, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Miner's Memorial Campus, Coaldale.
Born in Lehighton, she was the daughter of the late Howard Snyder and Beatrice (Fisher) Armbruster, and wife of Joseph Moyer.
Brenda was employed as a packer in the shipping department of Transwestern Polymers, Hometown. She attended Zion United Church of Christ, Lehighton.
Survivors: son, Dennis A. Snyder and fiancé Colleen Kennedy of Summit Hill; three grandchildren, Vanessa, Cassandra and Corey; sister, Carol, wife of George Colaviti of Lehighton; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services: Graveside service at 10 a.m. Wednes- day at Lehighton Cemetery, Fourth Street. Arrangements under the care of Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Times News on June 1, 2019
