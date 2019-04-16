Brian L. Sterling

Brian L. "LeeLee" Sterling, 55, of First Street, Lehighton, died suddenly on Saturday evening, April 13, 2019, in Nesquehoning.

He was formerly employed by the K.W. Plastics Company, Allentown.

Born in Allentown, he was a son of Pearl (Tasch-ler) Sterling of Lehighton and the late Lester C. Sterling Sr.

An avid motorcyclist, he also loved the Philadelphia Eagles football team, NASCAR and spending time with his granddaughter and puppy Princess.

Surviving in addition to his mother are a daughter, Shaunette N. Sterling, with whom he resided; a granddaughter, Breana Bucchi; four sisters, Bonney, wife of Gerald Kresge of Palmerton, Deborah, wife of Gary Eckhart, and Lisa Huntington, both of Lehighton, and Carol, wife of Dennis Kleintop of Slatington; two brothers, Michael Taschler and Kevin Sterling, and his wife, Debra, both of Lehighton; and aunts, uncles, numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Barry Sterling and Lester C. "Skeeter" Sterling Jr.

Service: Funeral service 6 p.m. Friday, April 19, Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. Interment, private. Call 5-6 p.m. Friday. Contributions may be made to the family, c/o the funeral home, 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.