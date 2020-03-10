Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian S. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian S. Smith Obituary
Brian S. Smith
Brian S. Smith, 53, of Weissport, passed away Friday, March 6, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
A son of William and Shirly (Eckhart) Smith, he is survived by two sons, Zackary Smith and Jonathan Smith; and a daughter, Kiara Smith; his ex-wife, Shannon Smith, of Weissport; two brothers, William Jr. and Brad; and a sister, Brenda Moser; many nieces and nephews.
Smith was predeceased by a sister, Bonnie Snyder.
He was a member of People's EC Church, Weissport.
Smith worked for Blue Ridge Pressure Casting, Lehighton.
He loved hunting and fishing.
Services: are at the convenience of the family. Contributions can be made to People's EC Church, Weissport.
Published in Times News on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -