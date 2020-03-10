|
Brian S. Smith
Brian S. Smith, 53, of Weissport, passed away Friday, March 6, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
A son of William and Shirly (Eckhart) Smith, he is survived by two sons, Zackary Smith and Jonathan Smith; and a daughter, Kiara Smith; his ex-wife, Shannon Smith, of Weissport; two brothers, William Jr. and Brad; and a sister, Brenda Moser; many nieces and nephews.
Smith was predeceased by a sister, Bonnie Snyder.
He was a member of People's EC Church, Weissport.
Smith worked for Blue Ridge Pressure Casting, Lehighton.
He loved hunting and fishing.
Services: are at the convenience of the family. Contributions can be made to People's EC Church, Weissport.
Published in Times News on Mar. 10, 2020