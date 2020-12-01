Bruce E. HahnBruce E. Hahn, 63, of Lower Towamensing Township, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, in St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton.He worked for more than 10 years as a gatekeeper for Sunnyrest Lodge, Towamensing Township.Bruce was a member of St. John's Towamensing Lutheran Church, Palmerton, and Moose Lodge 1375, Slatington.He loved playing cards, especially Texas Hold'Em.Born in Palmerton, Bruce was a son of the late Robert and Betty (Neff) Hahn.Survivors: brother, Brian; niece, Colleen Hahn, nephew, Robert Hahn, and wife Andrea; aunts, Dorothy Kreitz, and husband Willard, Diane Snyder, and husband Gerald; uncle, Franklin Neff, and wife Marlene.He was predeceased by brother, Robert G. Hahn Sr.; many aunts and uncles.Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions: Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York NY 10019.