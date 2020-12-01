1/
Bruce E. Hahn
Bruce E. Hahn, 63, of Lower Towamensing Township, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, in St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton.
He worked for more than 10 years as a gatekeeper for Sunnyrest Lodge, Towamensing Township.
Bruce was a member of St. John's Towamensing Lutheran Church, Palmerton, and Moose Lodge 1375, Slatington.
He loved playing cards, especially Texas Hold'Em.
Born in Palmerton, Bruce was a son of the late Robert and Betty (Neff) Hahn.
Survivors: brother, Brian; niece, Colleen Hahn, nephew, Robert Hahn, and wife Andrea; aunts, Dorothy Kreitz, and husband Willard, Diane Snyder, and husband Gerald; uncle, Franklin Neff, and wife Marlene.
He was predeceased by brother, Robert G. Hahn Sr.; many aunts and uncles.
Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions: Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York NY 10019.
Published in Times News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
