Bruce G. Miller Sr., 66, of Walnut Drive, Palmerton, Lower Towamensing Township, died on Monday evening, June 1, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Marylou M. (Brown) Miller since Nov. 3, 1973.
He was a graphic designer for the former Damper Design Company, Bethlehem, and was also a certified computer technician, building and selling computers.
Born in Coaldale, Schuylkill County, he was a son of the late Frank and Alice (Bonenberger) Miller.
A 1971 graduate of the Panther Valley High School, he later attended Bloomsburg University.
Bruce enjoyed technology and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Angela M., wife of Dean A. Moyer of Palmerton, and Amanda S., wife of Josh W. Wentz of Parryville; a son, Bruce G. Jr., and his wife, January, of Palmerton; seven grandchildren, Alex, Owen, Spencer, Bailey, Madalynn, Sophia and Noah.; a brother, Frank, and Cathy Miller of Kissimmee, FL; and a sister-in-law, Dee Miller of Palmerton.
He was also predeceased by infant sister, Pamela; and a brother, David.
Services: Funeral services at convenience of family. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the American Heart Association NE PA District, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109. Online condolences at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Jun. 3, 2020.
June 3, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
