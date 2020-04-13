|
|
Bruce L. Deibert
Bruce L. "Reds" Deibert, 83, of Mahoning Township, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in his residence. He was the husband of Margaret A. "Peg" (Mriss) Deibert. They were married for 58 years on Oct. 14, 2019.
Prior to his recent
retirement, he was a dump truck owner, and previously worked as a self-
employed ow-ner/operator tractor trailer driver and was leased to East Penn Trucking for over 30 years.
Born in Palmerton on April 6, 1937, he was a son of the late Ruth (Sleider) Kerling, and a stepson of the late Edward Kerling.
He served our country with the U.S. Air Force, having attained the rank of Airman 2nd Class. During his enlistment, he was stationed in Africa, where he served as a firefighter.
He was of the Protestant faith.
A great family man, he enjoyed going to flea markets with his wife, where he collected die cast trucks, cars, airplanes and watches. He enjoyed his four doberman pinschers, and enjoyed traveling to Key West, FL, and loved harvesting grapefruit.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Bruce Deibert and Edward Deibert; three grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
He was also predeceased by a son, Stephen Mriss.
Service: Private funeral service and interment at convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton. Contributions in his name may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10001.Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 13, 2020