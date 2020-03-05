|
|
Bruce Nicholas Thear
Bruce Nicholas Thear, 65, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem Campus.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Nicholas and Dorothy (Harahus) Thear.
He was a graduate of Panther Valley High School, Class of 1972. After graduation he was employed as a carpenter and construction worker throughout the area and then was employed by Lehighton and Nesquehoning boroughs as a police officer. He retired from New England Motor Freight, Lehighton, as a tractor-
trailer driver.
He was a member of St. John Russian Orthodox Church, Nesquehoning. He was also a member of the West Penn Rod and Gun Club.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman and target shooter. Bruce loved playing the drums and riding his motorcycle.
Surviving are sons Lee of Nesquehoning and Luke, and his wife Sarah, of Jim Thorpe; a brother James of Florida; a granddaughter Rosa and twin grandsons on the way; and a niece Noelle Gellerman.
He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter Mary Thear.
Service: A Panachida service will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in St. John Russian Orthodox Church, 9 W. Railroad St., Nesquehoning, with the Rev. Robert Teklinski officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery, Nesquehoning. Call Sunday 5-7 p.m. and Monday 10-10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Donations will be accepted in his name to the church. Online condolences at
Published in Times News on Mar. 5, 2020