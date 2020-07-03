1/
Bruce S. Kunkel
Bruce S. Kunkel, 55 years of age, of East Elm Street Tamaqua, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Tamaqua.
Born Thursday, Sept. 10, 1964, in Coaldale, a son of the late William J. and Stella (Briggs) Kunkel. He was also predeceased by brothers, William J. Kunkel Jr., and Frank Kunkel.
Surviving are sons, Bruce S. Kunkel and Devin Kunkel; daughters, Breanna Kunkel and Stellah Kunkel, all of Tamaqua; brothers, Donald Kunkel, and his wife Diane, Terry Kunkel and his wife Jeanette, Leon Kunkel, and his wife Zelaine, all of Tamaqua; sisters, Kathy J. Kunkel of Lansford, and Leslie F. Kunkel, and her husband Brian Neifert, of Tamaqua; and nieces and nephews.
Bruce was a 1982 graduate of De La Salle Vocational School in Philadelphia. He had worked for Bachert Construction. Bruce enjoyed working on cars and listening to music.
Bruce loved his children deeply.
Service: A celebration of Bruce's life will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 7 p.m. in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call from 5 p.m.. until time of remembrance.
The family would appreciate donations in his name in care of the funeral home to offset expenses. Masks are required.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Jul. 3, 2020.
