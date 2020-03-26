Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home
200 E Bertsch St
Lansford, PA 18232
570-645-2066
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Uhler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan J. Uhler


1988 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryan J. Uhler Obituary
Bryan J. Uher
Bryan J. Uher, 32, of Coaldale passed away Tuesday morning in Wilkes-Barre.
Bryan was born in Coaldale on March 16, 1988.
He was a son of Josephine "Josie" (DeCindio) and John A. Uher Sr. of Coaldale.
Bryan was of the Catholic faith.
He graduated from Panther Valley High School, Class of 2006.
He was the companion of Joan Sarti for the past three years.
Bryan most recently worked at Chewy.com, and previously worked at Amazon, PV Lumber and Harleman's.
Bryan enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on cars.
Bryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Wally Marmas; and paternal grandparents, John and Marie Uher.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by daughter, Bryanna; brother, John, husband of Kerry Uher, Coaldale; brother, Michael Uher, York; maternal grandmother, Josephine Marmas, New Philadelphia; significant other, Joan Sarti, Wilkes-Barre; nieces and nephew, Lucy, Violet and John Uher.
Also surviving are many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service: Funeral services and internment will be private at the family's request.
For more information or to extend online condolences visit www.shawnclarkfh.com. Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St., Lansford PA 18232 has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Times News on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -