|
|
Bryan J. Uher
Bryan J. Uher, 32, of Coaldale passed away Tuesday morning in Wilkes-Barre.
Bryan was born in Coaldale on March 16, 1988.
He was a son of Josephine "Josie" (DeCindio) and John A. Uher Sr. of Coaldale.
Bryan was of the Catholic faith.
He graduated from Panther Valley High School, Class of 2006.
He was the companion of Joan Sarti for the past three years.
Bryan most recently worked at Chewy.com, and previously worked at Amazon, PV Lumber and Harleman's.
Bryan enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on cars.
Bryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Wally Marmas; and paternal grandparents, John and Marie Uher.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by daughter, Bryanna; brother, John, husband of Kerry Uher, Coaldale; brother, Michael Uher, York; maternal grandmother, Josephine Marmas, New Philadelphia; significant other, Joan Sarti, Wilkes-Barre; nieces and nephew, Lucy, Violet and John Uher.
Also surviving are many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service: Funeral services and internment will be private at the family's request.
For more information or to extend online condolences visit www.shawnclarkfh.com. Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home, 200 E. Bertsch St., Lansford PA 18232 has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Times News on Mar. 26, 2020