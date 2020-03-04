|
Byron G. Hess Sr.
Byron G. Hess Sr., 82, of New Ringgold, died Monday, March 2, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Helen (Brunner) Hess. They were married on Sept. 27, 1964, and celebrated 55 years of marriage.
Prior to retiring, he worked for the former Stroh and Schaefer Brewing Co., Fogelsville, for 27 years. Prior to that, he worked for the former Bethlehem Steel, Francis Deem Excavating, Paul German Excavating, and Sunoco gas station, South Tamaqua.
Born in New Ringgold, he was the son of the late Earl Rodenbush and Arlene Hess.
He was a member of Christ Church, McKeansburg. He was an Army veteran.
Byron was a life member of the New Ringgold Fire Co., a member of the Little Acorn Hunting Club, New Ringgold, and past president of the former Andreas Fire Co.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and he was an instructor for the state Game Commission Hunter-Trapper Education program for over 35 years. He enjoyed tractors and farming.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Byron Jr. and Michael, both of New Ringgold; a sister, Christine Minnich, of Coplay; nieces and nephew.
Services: will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Christ Church, 6 S. Race St., New Ringgold, PA 17960, with the Rev. Mrs. Sunny L. Stock officiating. Call 10-11 a.m. Military honors administered by the Lehighton UVO. Private interment. Contributions may be made in his name to the church.
Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rte. 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 4, 2020