|
|
Calvin J. Troxell
Calvin J. Troxell, 87, of Andreas, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of the late Norma (Trexler) Troxell, who passed away in 2013.
He was a lifelong farmer.
Born at home in Andr-eas, he was a son of the late John and Eva (Breiner) Troxell.
He was a member of Ben Salem UCC, Lehighton, where he served as a former deacon.
Troxell was a member of the West Penn Fire Co. No. 1 and the former Andreas Fire Co., and participated in Grundsow lodges No. 8, New Ringgold, and No. 11, Kresgeville.
He enjoyed hunting and playing cards. He loved his dogs and he could be found faithfully mowing his grass each week.
Surviving are two sons, Leon, and his wife, Sandy, and Galen, and his wife, Sarah, both of Andreas; a daughter, Kay, wife of Dayton Ritter of Fogelsville; a sister, Esther Peters of Allentown; twelve grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; his companion, Linda Stoss of New Ringgold; a sister-in-law, June Trexler of Kempton; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob Troxell; four brothers, Claude Solt and Franklin, Carl and Berlyn Troxell.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family with the Rev. Michael McGowan officiating. Interment, Ben Salem UCC Cemetery. Arrangements by Hart-man Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rt. 309, New Ringgold. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Ben Salem UCC, P.O. Box 128, Andreas, PA 18211, or the West Penn Fire Co. No. 1, 21 Municipal Road, New Ringgold, PA 17960. Online condolences can be offered at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on May 11, 2020