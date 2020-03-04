Home

Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Carby Beller
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
Carby L. Beller

Carby L. Beller Obituary
Carby L. Beller
Carby L. Beller, 59, of Lehighton, died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Diane M. (Zellner) Beller, to whom he was married for 40 years last June 23.
He was a painter for Persings in Allentown for a couple years. Prior to that, he was a mechanic for Persings.
Born in Allentown on June 22, 1960, he was a son of the late Ervin L. and Corrine S. (Davis) Beller.
Surviving in addition to his widow are children, Ervin J. Beller (Stephanie) of Slatington, Brooke L. Beller (Eric Lloyd) of Alburtis and Lee M. Beller (Sanja) of Coaldale; siblings, Penny Goldberg (Larry) of Allentown, Harriet Dietrich of Allentown, Ervin Beller of Bath and Shirley Spawn of Emmaus; and six grandchildren, Tylee, Ashley, Davon, Mandi, Joseph and Tyler.
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday March 5, Heintzelman Funeral Home, 4906 Rt. 309, Schnecksville, with the Rev. Manfred von Harten officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10-11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 4, 2020
