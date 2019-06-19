Carl F. Borger

Carl F. Borger, 79, of Kunkletown, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Monroe Campus, Stroudsburg.

He had worked at Decker's Turkey Farm, Saylorsburg, for 12 years, and also worked at Burger's Saw Mill, Kresgeville.

Born in Kunkletown on Feb. 28, 1940, he was a son of the late Homer P. Borger Sr. and Marveline E. (Green) Borger.

He was a member of St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, Kunkletown, and the Indian Mountain. Rod and Gun Club, Kresgeville.

We have been blessed with the presence of Carl in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his siblings: Homer P. Jr. and Linda, wife of Ronald Handwerk, both of Kunkletown, Lois Bachman of Slatington and Phyllis, wife of James Bond of Kresgeville; a nephew, Brian Handwerk of Kunkletown; and two nieces, Julie, wife of Jeff Weiss, and Jennifer, wife of Vincent Rufo, two great-nieces, Ella and Ryleigh Rufo, and a great-nephew, Colton Rufo, all of Saylorsburg.

He was also preceded in death by a brother Robert; and two brothers-in-law, James Bachman and Roger Christman.

Service: Funeral service 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 209, Gilbert, with the Rev. Suzanne Brooks-Cope officiating. Interment, Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Palmerton. Call 1-3 p.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to St. Matthew's UCC, 102 Church Road, Kunkletown, PA 18058. www.gowerfuneralhome.com.