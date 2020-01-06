Home

Carl Gruver Obituary
Carl Gruver
Carl "Gator" Gruver, 71, of Coaldale, died on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Bethlehem. He was the husband of Gertrude (Repsher) Gruver.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, on Aug. 9, 1948, Gator was the son of the late Ervin W. and Theresa (Zaremski) Gruver.
A 1965 graduate of William Penn High School, he was a member of the Green Beret Special Forces who served with the 2nd Armored Division in Vietnam during the period of 1966-1972.
Gator was a member of the Coaldale American Legion.
In addition to his wife, Gertrude, he is survived by children, Christopher Gruver and his wife Nancy, of Lansford, and Billyjoe Gruver of Lehighton; grandchildren, Gage, Sophie and Christopher; step-grandchildren, Joane, Gabby, Tiara, Hunter, Regan and Kennedy; step-great-
grandson, Remington; and sister, Donna Brandt of Coaldale.
Carl was predeceased by a sister, Kay Anderson.
Service: Call 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. The American Legion will conduct services at 6 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 6, 2020
