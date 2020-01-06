|
|
Carl Gruver
Carl "Gator" Gruver, 71, of Coaldale, died on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Bethlehem. He was the husband of Gertrude (Repsher) Gruver.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, on Aug. 9, 1948, Gator was the son of the late Ervin W. and Theresa (Zaremski) Gruver.
A 1965 graduate of William Penn High School, he was a member of the Green Beret Special Forces who served with the 2nd Armored Division in Vietnam during the period of 1966-1972.
Gator was a member of the Coaldale American Legion.
In addition to his wife, Gertrude, he is survived by children, Christopher Gruver and his wife Nancy, of Lansford, and Billyjoe Gruver of Lehighton; grandchildren, Gage, Sophie and Christopher; step-grandchildren, Joane, Gabby, Tiara, Hunter, Regan and Kennedy; step-great-
grandson, Remington; and sister, Donna Brandt of Coaldale.
Carl was predeceased by a sister, Kay Anderson.
Service: Call 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. The American Legion will conduct services at 6 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 6, 2020