Carl K.
Johnson
Carl K. Johnson, 76, of Pleasant Valley Manor, Hamilton Township, Stroudsburg passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Darlene (Hinkle) Johnson, who passed away on March 18, 2013.
He was a carpenter for S & S Homes, Saylorsburg, and William K. Shannon, Bethlehem, and also worked as a filler operator for Coca-Cola, Hamburg, for 30 years, and on the assembly line for the former Ronson in Delaware Water Gap.
Born in Kresgeville on Oct. 15, 1943, he was a son of the late Wilbur and Arlene (Borger) Johnson.
He was a member of Salem-St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Kresgeville.
In his spare time, Carl loved hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and working with his father at Johnson Brothers John Deere, Kresgeville.
Johnson served in the National Guard.
Surviving are two children, Jared Johnson, and his wife, Kimberly, of Kunkletown, and Carrie Johnson of Newfoundland; two brothers, Clark W. Johnson, his twin, and his wife, Mildred, of Palmerton, and Earl Johnson of Bath; two sisters, Carol Smale of Kunkletown and Maryann Barber of Albrightsville; two grandsons, Clint and Corey Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two siblings, Lee Johnson and Delphine Howell.
Service: Private service will be held at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Route 209, Gilbert.
Interment, Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Trachsville. www.gowerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 28, 2020