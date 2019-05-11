Home

Carl P. Schoch

Carl P. Schoch
Carl P. Schoch, 76, of Lehigh Township, died May 9, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten campus. He was the husband of the late Betty A. (Bennyhoff) Schoch, who passed away in 2016.
After serving honorably in the U.S. Army, he worked as an assistant roller at Bethlehem Steel for 28 years. Carl subsequently worked as a tagger for Universal Forest Products, where he earned the nickname "Machine Gun Schochy" for setting a company tagging record that still stands.
He was a member of Bethany Wesleyan Church, Cherryville.
Carl was the best father his children could have asked for.
Born in Kunkletown, he was a son of the late Paul and LaRue (Christman) Schoch.
Survivors are a daughter, Virginia; sons, Carl, Jack and Jay; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; a sister, Dolores and husband, Joseph Berger. He was predeceased by a sister, Carol Longenbach.
Services: Memorial at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. No calling hours. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on May 11, 2019
