Carl S. Burghardt
Carl S. Burghardt, 66, of Lehighton, passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 9, at St. Luke's Hospital-Lehighton. He was the husband of Norine F. (Hess) Burghardt. They were married for 23 years, this past Aug. 24.
Born in Moscow, Latah County, Idaho, on Friday, April 24, 1953, he was the son of the late Stanley and Gladys (Peiffer) Burghardt.
Prior to his retirement he was employed as a mail handler for the U.S. Postal Service with 38 years of service.
Carl was a very active member of SS. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, Lehighton, where he served as Eucharistic Minister and held a membership with the Holy Name Society. He was a Past Grand Knight of The Knights Of Columbus and was very active with The Monsignor Agnello J. Angelini Assembly No. 971, and Damian Council No. 598, Jim Thorpe.
He enjoyed spending time with his wife and family, cruising, fishing, camping and could be found watching the Philadelphia Eagles football, Philadelphia Phillies baseball, and No. 3 Dale Earnhardt on the NASCAR circuit.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, is a son, Nicholas Burghardt, and wife Melissa, of St. Petersburg, Florida; a daughter, Sara Crimmins of Delaware; a sister, Elaine, wife of George Beam, of Slatington; three stepsons, Joshua Lindner, and his wife Lindsay, of Delta, Pa., Brandon Lindner, and his wife Michelle, of Easley, South Carolina, and Jeremy Lindner, and his companion, Amanda Raub, of Lehighton; eight grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by an infant daughter Erin; and a sister, Joan Burghardt.
Service: Prayers will be held on Monday, Oct. 14, at 9:30 a.m. at the Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Third and Coal streets, Lehighton, with the Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis and Deacon Joseph C. Wilhelm Jr. officiating. Vigil Service 6 p.m. Sunday. Call 6:15 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment in the parish cemetery. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the church, 18235.
Published in Times News on Oct. 11, 2019