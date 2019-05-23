|
|
Carmella A.
Ricciardi
Carmella A. Ricciardi, 80, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Miners Campus, Coaldale.
She was a floor lady for the former Maryann Manufacturing Co., Jim Thorpe, where she worked for over 40 years.
Born in New Columbus, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Catherine (Bochicchio) Ricciardi.
She was a member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Nesquehoning.
Surviving are a sister Marytheresa, wife of Michael Hunsicker of Nesquehoning; two brothers, Peter of Hazleton and Samuel, and his wife, Maryrose, of Manchester, CT; an aunt, Lucy Ricciardi of Nesquehoning; two nephews, Michael and Nicholas; three great-nieces and two great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Antonina Ricciardi; and a brother, Nicholas.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Nesquehoning. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in her name to her great-nieces' and great-nephews' education fund, c/o Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on May 23, 2019