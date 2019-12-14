|
|
Carmella P. Ott
Carmella P. Ott, 86, of Lehighton, passed into eternal rest on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton. She was the wife of the late H. Dale Ott who passed away on April 11, 1992.
Born in Bangor on Monday, April 17, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Josephine (Confalone) Falcone.
Prior to her retirement, she was the co-
owner of The Lehighton Beverage Distributorship and Ott's Concessions.
Mrs. Ott was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, Lehighton, and the church's Altar and Rosary Society, where she was the recipient of the Mother of The Year award.
In 1997, she participated in a drug study for breast cancer prevention with the use of Tamoxifen treatment.
Surviving are a daughter, Debra Ott of Lansford; three sons, Dale Ott and his wife, Mary, of Lehighton, John Ott of Franklin Township and Larry Ott, of Lehighton; a sister, Roselle Zorzetto of Bangor; five grandchildren, Julie, Meghan, Morgan, Molly and Joseph; four great-
grandchildren, Avery, Christian, Addison and Paisley; and nieces and nephews.
Services: Vigil service at 6 p.m. Monday at Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton. Rosary recitation at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Prayers will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul RC Church, 260 N. Third St., Lehighton with the Rev. Christopher M. Zelonis and Deacon Joseph C. Wilhelm Jr. officiating. Call from 6:15 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. The interment will take place following the Mass in Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, North Fourth Street, Lehighton.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Ss. Peter & Paul RC Church Memorial Fund, 260 N. Third St., Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences may be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 14, 2019