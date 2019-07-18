|
Carol A. Haydt
Carol A. Haydt, 73, of Danielsville, died Tuesday, July 16, in St. Luke's University Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Earl W. Haydt Jr.
She worked more than 20 years as a receptionist for AAA in Allentown.
Born in Palmerton, Carol was a daughter of LaRue (Rehrig) Kleintop and the late Carl Schaffer.
Survivors: Mother; sons, Timothy Wentz and wife Barbara, Michael Wentz, John Petrilyak and wife Regina, and Timothy Haydt and wife Sabrina; grandson, Chase Petrilyak; sisters, Lois Smith, Louise Everett, Dolores Szucs, Karen McEnheimer, and Deb Green; brothers, Fred and Rodney Kleintop, and Mitchell Schaffer; and beloved cats Sophie, Lola and Misty.
Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home,
Palmerton. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on July 18, 2019