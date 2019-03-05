|
Mrs. Carol A. Schlier
Mrs. Carol A. Schlier, 75, of Jessup, died on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in the Commonwealth Health Regional Hospital, Scranton. She was the widow of Cletus R. Schlier.
Born on June 26, 1943, in Lehighton, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Ruth Leikel.
She was an avid bingo player and a Jolly Joe Timmer fan.
Surviving are two sons, Clayton A. of Bowmanstown, and Donald L. of Nesquehoning; two daughters, Cindy Lou, wife of Edward Whitehead Jr. of Lehighton, and Veronica Hackler of Salisbury Township; a sister, Joan Smith of Lehighton; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was also predeceased by a son, Brian K.; and a sister, Joyce "Cookie" Walck.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. Interment, Lehighton Cemetery. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the New Columbus Fire Company, 7 E. Diaz Ave., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 5, 2019