In Loving Memory of our MOM
9/1/64-12/13/11

Miss you at Christmas
Everyday without you
Since you had to go
Is like summer without sunshine
And Christmas without snow.

I wish that I could talk to you
There's so much I would say
Life has changed so very much
Since you went away.

I miss the bond between us
And I miss your kind support
You're in my mind and in my heart
And every Christmas thought.

I'll always feel you close to me
And though you're far from sight
I'll search for you among the stars
That shine on Christmas night.

We love you MOM
Always and forever....
Daughter Rosanne, Son Matthew
Son in law Giovanni
2 granddaughters Izzybee and GiGi
Published in Times News on Dec. 13, 2019
