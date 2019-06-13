Home

Carol S. Scott


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
After a long battle with cancer Carol S. Scott of East Stroudsburg, passed away surrounded by her family on June 9, 2019.
Born in Lansford, on Dec. 11, 1948, she graduated from West Nottingham Academy, Susquehanna University and obtained a Master's Degree in labor relations from St. Francis University.
She retired after working over 37 years in the Bureau of Labor Relations of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Since then she loved traveling and spending time at her house in Mesquite, NV.
She was the daughter of the Honorable William Z. Scott and Marion Sampson Scott of Lansford the Pocono Manor.
She is survived by her longtime partner, Ted Armstrong of East Stroudsburg; brother, William Scott Jr.; and sister-in-law, Joanne Scott of Lehighton; nephew, Christopher Scott of Lancaster; niece, Laura Scott of Lehighton; plus great-nephews Ethan and Colin Scott of Lancaster.
Services: are at the discretion of the family.
Published in Times News on June 13, 2019
