Carole F. PatonCarole F. Paton, 73, of Lehighton, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late George O. "Payco" Paton, who passed away on Dec. 8, 2013.Born in Coaldale, she was the daughter of the late Myles and Ellen (Schaffer) Farnsworth.She was a 1964 graduate of Nesquehoning High School and then went on to graduate from the Allentown School of Nursing in 1967, becoming a Registered Nurse. Carole worked as a nurse for Gnaden Huetten Home Healthcare, where she retired.She enjoyed quilting and loved her pet cats.Surviving are daughters, Jennifer Friedman, and her husband Kevin Woodward, of Loveland, CO, and Wendy Friedman, and her husband Scott Williams, of Medford, MA; stepson, George Paton Jr., and his wife Heather, of Summit Hill; brother, Gerald Farnsworth of Schnecksville; grandchildren, Gibson Friedman and Oliver Williams; stepgrandchildren, Ryan Paton, Nicholas Paton and Glenn Paton.Services: will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to the Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229. Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill, PA. Online condolences may be signed at