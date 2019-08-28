Home

Services
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Sky-View Memorial Park
Hometown, PA
Carole W. Robichaud

Carole W. Robichaud Obituary
Carole Weiss Robichaud
Carole Weiss Robichaud, 73, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Lansford, passed away on Aug. 25, 2019.
Carole was a grad-
uate of Lans-ford High School and Goldey Beacom College.
After graduating from college Carole worked for many years for the New Castle County Economic Development Corporation. At NCCEDCO, Carole's focus was on providing business opportunities for minority and women owned businesses in New Castle County. Through her deep faith in Jesus, Carole tried to provide opportunities for those in need.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Emma Weiss; her brother Charles William; and her beloved sister Christine Obara.
Carole is survived by her two sons, Richard Charles (Colleen) and David Edwin (Carrie); her three grandchildren, Johnny, Dylan and Calley; her nephew Frank Obara, her niece Elizabeth Piedramartel and their families.
Service: Graveside services will be held at
Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, at noon on Saturday, Aug. 31. Donations may be made to: the American Brain Tumor Association www.abta.org. Online condolences may be made at
www.zgfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Times News on Aug. 28, 2019
