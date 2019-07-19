Mrs. Carolyn

Sinclair

Mrs. Carolyn "Cary" Sinclair, 84, of Walnutport, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Allentown. She was the widow of Howard Sinclair.

During the 1970s, Cary was co-

proprietor of the New Rialto Restaurant, Lansford, where she was queen of the "Everything omelet." She later worked for Silver's Furniture, the Panther Valley School District and radio station WLSH, all in Lansford, and then for the Kovatch Corporation, Nesque-honing, until her retirement.

Born in DeKalb County, Indiana she was a daughter of the late Virgil H. Kimes Sr. and Dorothy M. (Kelley) Kimes.

She was of the Christian faith.

Throughout her life, Cary devoted her time and energy to many community organ-izations and charitable causes, including the Citizens Advisory Council (founding member), the Panther Valley Chamber of Commerce (past president), and the Miss Panther Valley and Miss Pocono pageants, to name a few. But her greatest work and source of fulfillment came through her four decades of service as a faithful and devoted volunteer for the Carbon-Tamaqua Unit of the American Cancer Society.

An avid Penn State fan, she also enjoyed sports, traveling, playing games and socializing, and had an unwavering deep love for her country and its founding ideals. Most of all, Cary loved people and forged lasting relationships with so many whom she met along life's journey.

Surviving are eight children, Thomas Cormier Jr. of Easton, Regina Gabriel of Coplay, Michael (Cindy) Cormier of Lehighton, Steven (Raeanne) Cormier and Colette (Stephen) Bailey, both of Walnutport, Kevin Cormier of Newnan, GA, Anne (John Gallagher) Cormier of Douglassville and Yvonne (Juliana Freeman) Cormier of Bosbury, Herefordshire, England; two stepchildren, Brian (Jennifer) Sinclair of Millbrae, CA, and Elizabeth Sinclair of Silver Lake, OH; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Virgil H. Kimes Jr. of Auburn, IN.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Lois Shull and Dianne Kimes; and a grandson, Anthony Bailey.

Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, Bethany Wesleyan Church, 675 Blue Mountain Drive, Cherryville. Call 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning, and 10-11 a.m. Monday in the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to CancerTelethon.org, 33 W. Ridge St., Lansford PA 18232. Online condolences may be expressed at www.nalesnikfh.com. Published in Times News on July 19, 2019