Catherine A. Thompson

Catherine A. Thomp-son, 60, of Lansford, formerly of West Long Branch, New Jersey, died unexpectedly on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Cathy loved being outside in nature. She loved to go fishing, crabbing, camping, boating and just hanging out at the beach.
Cathy loved to listen to music. She was quick-witted, liked to make people laugh and was forever the jokester.
She was predeceased by her father and mother, Paul M. and Helen C. Thompson; and her brother, Richard D. Thompson.
Surviving are her best friend, Kathleen Pelletier; four sisters, Barbara Johnson, Gloria Aleman, Grace Bruno and Margaret Katz; a brother, Paul Thompson; 10 nephews, 10 nieces, numerous cousins and extended family and many friends.
Service: Private. Cathy's family asks that you make a donation in her name to or the Ronald McDonald House. Arrangements by Sverchek-Blazosky Fun-eral Home, Lansford. Online condolences can be offered at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on July 10, 2019
