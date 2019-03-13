Catherine Blasko

Catherine "Kay" Blasko, 90, of Coaldale passed away Monday evening, March 11, 2019 at St. Luke's Miners surrounded by her family.

Catherine was born in Lansford on Aug. 18, 1928.

She was the daughter of the late Veronica "Ronie" (Bechtel) and James F. Purcell.

She attended Summit Hill High School.

She was the widow of Edward J. Blasko, who passed away in 2008.

Catherine was of the Catholic faith. She was member of the former SS. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, Coaldale.

She was a charter member of Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 6982, Coaldale.

Catherine enjoyed playing bingo, attending family picnics and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a gentle, giving and caring person who was always looking to help her family and friends whenever they were in need.

In addition to her spouse, Catherine was preceded in death by, brothers, James X. Purcell and Walter J. Purcell; sister, Rosemary Purcell; and great-granddaughter, Gwendolyn Goehringer.

Catherine is survived by sister, Ann Frankenfield of Rochester, MN; sons, Bernard J. Blasko, husband of Linda, Whitehall, and Marc Blasko of Coaldale; daughters, Margo LaRizzio, wife of John, Pottsville, Amy Blasko, and her companion Jeff Baker, Emmaus, and Paula Blasko of Coaldale.

She also is survived by granddaughters Jennifer Harper, wife of James, Whitehall, and Jessica Goehringer, wife of Scott, Lewisburg, great-grandchildren, Autumn and Evan Harper and Abbi and Sophia Goehringer. Catherine's beloved dog Jette also survives her.

Service: A visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill, from 10-11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held following visitation at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Jerome's Cemetery, Tamaqua. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Catherine's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Hillside SPCA, PO Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901.

Published in Times News on Mar. 13, 2019