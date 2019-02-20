Mrs. Catherine M.

Gerkovich

Mrs. Catherine M. Gerkovich, 88, of Timberline Road, Walnutport, Lehigh Township, died early Monday morning, Feb. 18, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus, Bethlehem. She was the widow of John J. Gerko-vich, who passed in 1970.

She was a machine operator for var-ious gar-ment mills in the greater Palmerton area.

Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late John and Pauline (Sucha) Gerhart.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Berlinsville.

Catherine was a longtime member of the ILGWU. She enjoyed polka music, caring for her yard and roses, and watching her bird feeder.

Surviving are a son, Joseph J., and his wife, Melodie, of Lehigh Township; three grandchildren, Paulette, Mark and John; two great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Lauren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Helen Ratz of Craig, CO; numerous nieces and nephews; and her longtime companion, Edward Anderson, with whom she resided.

She was also predeceased by eight siblings.

Service: Mass of Christian Burial 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 1152 Oak Rd., Walnutport (Ber-linsville). Interment, parish cemetery, Oak Road, Lehigh Township. Call 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to the St. Nicholas Church Memorial Fund, 18088. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.