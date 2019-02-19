Mrs. Catherine P. Lopresto

Mrs. Catherine P. Lopresto, 89, of Palmerton, formerly of Kunkletown, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in her home. She was the widow of Floyd Frantz and Frank Lopresto.

She worked at Scotty's Fashions, Kresgeville, for 37 years before retiring, and later worked at Burger King, Brodheadsville, for seven years before retiring from there in 2010.

Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Katie (Hess) Wetzel.

She was a member of St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, Kunkletown, and was a very active member of the church's Layman Fellowship.

She was also a member of the American Legion, Gilbert, the American Legion, Weissport, the Kunkletown Volunteer Fire Co. and the West End Ambulance Association.

Surviving are two daughters, Brenda Frable of Kunkletown and Wanda Buck of Palmerton; five grandchildren, Jeffrey Buck Jr., Stephanie Buck, Lisa Eberhart, Jeffrey Frable and Pat Frable; five great-grandchildren, Gracie Anne Buck, Cheyenne Eberhart, Caitlyn Eberhart, Cord Eberhart and Heather Frable Tolbert; two nephews, Carl Derr and Donald Derr; three nieces, Nancy Hartman, Darlene Geiger and Sandy Isamoyer; and her dog Dutchess.

She was also preceded in death by her companion of seven years, Robert Green.

Service: Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, Kunkletown, with the Rev. Suzanne Brooks-

Cope officiating. Private interment, Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, Trachsville. Arrangements by Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Rt. 209, Brodheadsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, 102 Church Rd., Kunkletown, PA 18058. www.kresgefuneralhome.com. Published in Times News on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary