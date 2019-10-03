|
|
Mrs. Catherine S. (Schilbe) Eva
Mrs. Catherine S. Eva, 95, of West Penn Township, died on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in her home. She was the widow of Robert C. Eva, who died in 2006.
She was a payroll clerk for the former Atlas Powder Company and ICI, Reynolds. Prior to her employment there, she worked as a Bell Telephone operator and a ticket seller at the former Victoria Theatre, Tamaqua.
Born in Tamaqua on May 13, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Gustav A. and Emma (Keith) Schilbe.
She was a 1942 graduate of Tamaqua High School, where she had been a member of the Drum and Bugle Corps.
Catherine was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tamaqua, where she was a member of the choir and the young adults group. She was also a member of the Hester Rebecca Lodge, Tamaqua, the Tamaqua Lions Club Ladies Auxiliary and the Tamaqua Business and Professional Women's Club.
Surviving are a son, Ronald R. of Bahama, N.C.; a daughter, Sondra E., wife of Kenneth Jones of West Penn Township, with whom she resided; five grandchildren, Stacy Eva Williams, Captain Chad Eva, Kathryn Jones Pomeroy, Courtney Taylor and Kelsey Jones; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Anna Rice of Newtown Square; and several nephews and nieces.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with the Rev. Phyllis Wolford officiating. Interment, Odd Fellows Cemetery, 501 W. Broad St., Tamaqua. Call 6-8 p.m. Friday and 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Contributions in her name may be made to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 Mauch Chunk St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com
Published in Times News on Oct. 3, 2019