Cathy Dee (Sands) Osenbach, 62, originally of Hometown and Tamaqua, passed away peacefully in the early hours of April 30, 2019, in Suffolk, VA, after a short battle with cancer.

Cathy was born Aug. 31, 1956, and was the daughter of the late Harry L. Sands Jr. and Catherine "Kitty" (White) Sands.

She is survived by her daughter, Amber L., and husband Richard Vitanovec, of Preston, MD; and her son, Charles H., and fiancee Christina Wohleber, of Norristown; her sister, Ardina "Sis" Sands of FL; and her niece, Doreen Sands Phillips of FL.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Harry L. Sands III of Tucson, AZ.

Dee, as most of her family and friends called her, was a member of the Tamaqua Area High School Class of 1974. She was also a longtime member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tamaqua, until relocating to Virginia.

Dee enjoyed everything about the outdoors, especially camping, fishing, and gardening. She spent many summers on the St. Lawrence River in Gananoque, Ontario, Canada.

After the birth of her children, she stayed home to raise them and then wanting to stay on a similar schedule to them, she worked in the Tamaqua Area School District cafeterias and as a bus driver for TASD and Kistler Transportation. She also worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Jewells of Tamaqua.

Later in life she moved briefly to Easton, MD, and then to Ivor, VA, where she continued to drive school bus and lived out the remainder of her life surrounded by many close friends and her cats Phantom and Shadow.

Dee was a strong, independent woman. She loved her children and was very proud of them and their accomplishments. She was adamant that if she ever became ill that she did not want to drag things out. Hopefully everyone can find peace in knowing that she did not suffer for long and is now in a better place.

Service: A funeral service will be held at the Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, on Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m., with a visitation hour at 10 a.m. Burial will take place immediately following at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter or humane society. Published in Times News on May 9, 2019