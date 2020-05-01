|
Cecile C. Crowley
Cecile C. "Cease" Crowley, 90, of School St., Jim Thorpe, passed away Wednesday, April 29, at St. Luke's Miners Hospital, Coaldale.
She was the widow of Edward F. "Couser" Crowley, who passed away March 13, 2012.
Born in East Mauch Chunk, she was a daughter of the late William and Ida (Mier) Cos-sman.
She was a 1948 National Honor Society graduate of East Mauch Chunk High School.
She was a member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church of Jim Thorpe.
Cease was full of love for her family and her grandchildren were her life. She loved ice cream. She also will be fondly remembered as a mom to the neighborhood.
Survivors: children, Michael Crowley of FL, Daniel Crowley of GA, Patrick Crowley, and wife Carol, Cecile, wife of Kevin Zurawa, all of Jim Thorpe; a sister, Agnes Wickham of OK; a brother, Edward Cossman, and wife Sophia, of Hatfield; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter Jamie Crowley; brothers Paul and William Cossman; and sisters, Eda Eichorn and Anna Mae Gasper.
Service: Due to current restrictions all services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be sent to her church, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 526 N. St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.
The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on May 1, 2020