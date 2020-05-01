Home

POWERED BY

Services
EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecile Crowley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecile C. Crowley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecile C. Crowley Obituary
Cecile C. Crowley
Cecile C. "Cease" Crowley, 90, of School St., Jim Thorpe, passed away Wednesday, April 29, at St. Luke's Miners Hospital, Coaldale.
She was the widow of Edward F. "Couser" Crowley, who passed away March 13, 2012.
Born in East Mauch Chunk, she was a daughter of the late William and Ida (Mier) Cos-sman.
She was a 1948 National Honor Society graduate of East Mauch Chunk High School.
She was a member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church of Jim Thorpe.
Cease was full of love for her family and her grandchildren were her life. She loved ice cream. She also will be fondly remembered as a mom to the neighborhood.
Survivors: children, Michael Crowley of FL, Daniel Crowley of GA, Patrick Crowley, and wife Carol, Cecile, wife of Kevin Zurawa, all of Jim Thorpe; a sister, Agnes Wickham of OK; a brother, Edward Cossman, and wife Sophia, of Hatfield; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter Jamie Crowley; brothers Paul and William Cossman; and sisters, Eda Eichorn and Anna Mae Gasper.
Service: Due to current restrictions all services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be sent to her church, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 526 N. St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.
The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecile's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -