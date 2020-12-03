Charles A. O'Donnell
Charles A. O'Donnell, 83, formerly of Summit Hill and Lansford, son of Charles and Anna (Klapac) O'Donnell, passed into a better life on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, where he had been a resident for a year.
He was also known by his many nicknames, Buddy, Slim, Bambi and Dapper. He was an avid golfer since he was a young boy, starting off as a caddy for other golfers. That was his favorite pastime along with the yearly trips him and his golfing buddies would take in a Winnebago to golf at Myrtle Beach. Unfortunately, Charles had to give up golfing for the most part when he became down with Parkinson's Disease, but he could still be seen riding an electric cart around the golf course accompanied by his dog, Missy.
He was a huge animal lover and always had a dog with him in his car. Buddy was a kind man, always willing to help someone out if they needed help. He would give you the shirt off his back.
When his sister, Carol, became his caregiver, she quickly found out that Buddy had many friends and no matter where she had taken him, someone always knew him and would stop to chat together about old times.
He was a graduate of Summit Hill High School and served in the U.S. Air Force.
He worked for Interstate Dress Carriers. Buddy was a member of the Summit Hill American Legion.
Surviving are a sister, Carol Ann (O'Donnell) Graver, and her husband Robert, of Summit Hill; nephew, Robert C. Graver, and his wife Carmen, of Virginia; nieces, Kim Graver of Summit Hill and Michelle Markovich, and her husband Jeffrey, of Summit Hill; great-
nephew, James Graver of Lansford; great-nieces, Abigail Konefal of Delaware, Olivia Markovich of Allentown, Macey Kate Markovich of New York City, Chloe Markovich of State College, Lance Corporal Emeline Markovich of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and Alex Graver of Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Robert Francis O'Donnell.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Dec, 5 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Sky-View Memorial Park in Hometown.
Contributions, in his memory, may be made to Paralyzed Veteran Organization or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Funeral arrangements have been placed in the care of the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home of Summit Hill. Online condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com
