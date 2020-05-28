Home

Charles A. Reith Obituary
Charles A. Reith
Charles Andrew Reith, 67, of Palmerton, formerly of Warminster, passed away peacefully at the home of his nephew and family, with whom he resided, on Wednesday, May 27.
He worked as a warehouse manager in the office supply industry for more than 35 years.
In his younger days, he served as a volunteer firefighter. He was the best brother and uncle.
Charlie lived an avid bachelor life. He especially enjoyed sailing and having "champagne breakfasts" with his friends. He loved having and caring for cats.
Born in Cheltenham, he was a son of the late Harry Jr. and Charlotte (Devolder) Reith.
Survivors: Sisters Louise Theisen and Susan Angelucci; three nieces, two nephews; four great-nieces, one great-
nephew; his best buddies Paul, Wayne, Mike and Jim, who were all like family to Charlie.
Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home
in Palmerton.
www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on May 28, 2020
