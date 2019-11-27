|
|
Charles A. Waskiewicz
Charles A. Waskiewicz, 75, of Tamaqua, formerly of Warminster, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in his home. He was the longtime companion of Lila I. Womer for the past 17 years.
He was the former owner of an archery and gun shop at the Quakertown Farmer's Market, and also worked as a security guard for the former Deravin Security Services.
Born in Maywood, N.J., he was a son to the late John and Dorothy (Newcomb) Waskiewicz.
He was a member of the Beaver Run Rod and Gun Club, Lehighton, and a life member of the NRA.
Surviving in addition to his loving companion are a stepdaughter, Mary, wife of Timothy Van Blargan Sr. of Tamaqua; a stepsister-in-law, Vanessa Sterner of Allentown; five grandchildren, Khalan and Khrystyna Van Blargan, Alexis and Alecia Bausch and Christopher Cincilla; and his beloved pets, Graucho and Stripes.
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway, New Tripoli, PA 18066, with the Rev. Scott L. Shay officiating. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions to help offset his final expenses may be sent to the funeral home.
Online condolences can be offered at www.nesterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 27, 2019