1/
Charles B. Barlosky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles B.
Barlosky Jr.
Charles B. Barlosky Jr., 47, of Lehighton, passed away Wednesday, July 22, in Allentown.
Born in Hazleton, on Sunday, Feb. 11, 1973, he was the son of Charles B. Barlosky Sr. and Frances (Searfoss) Haupt of Lehighton.
He was employed as a laborer in the construction business and was of the Lutheran faith.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a daughter, Haley M. Barlosky of Lehighton; a sister, Terri J. Barlosky of Lehighton; a stepbrother, Theodore Searfoss, and his wife Lisa, of Jim Thorpe; and a stepsister, Jennifer Dukes of North Carolina.
Services: Funeral and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved