Charles B.
Barlosky Jr.
Charles B. Barlosky Jr., 47, of Lehighton, passed away Wednesday, July 22, in Allentown.
Born in Hazleton, on Sunday, Feb. 11, 1973, he was the son of Charles B. Barlosky Sr. and Frances (Searfoss) Haupt of Lehighton.
He was employed as a laborer in the construction business and was of the Lutheran faith.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a daughter, Haley M. Barlosky of Lehighton; a sister, Terri J. Barlosky of Lehighton; a stepbrother, Theodore Searfoss, and his wife Lisa, of Jim Thorpe; and a stepsister, Jennifer Dukes of North Carolina.
Services: Funeral and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com
.