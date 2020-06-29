Charles B.
Rodgers Sr.
Charles B. "Bud" Rodgers Sr., 86, of Palmerton, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born May 15, 1934, in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Eva (Green) Rodgers.
He and his wife of 65 years, Marion D. (Henning) Rodgers, were married on July 24, 1954, in Long Run.
Bud served his country honorably and faithfully in the United States Army Reserve and the Pennsylvania National Guard during the Korean War.
Bud worked for 26 years as an assistant operator for New Jersey Zinc, Palmerton, retiring in 1996. He also spent 11 years as a driver for Palmerton ambulance and had previously worked for Blue Ridge Die Cast, Bethlehem Steel and owned his own painting business.
Bud was a past member of the Church of the Brethren and an avid coon hunter. He had memberships with the Palmerton Rod & Gun Club, the Slatington Skeet Club, the Indian Mountain Rod & Gun Club, the Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club and the Kunkletown Beagle Club.
Surviving, in addition to the love of his life, Marion, are his three children, Beverly (Rodgers) Smale, Bonnie (Rodgers) Payonk, wife of Timmy Payonk, both of Palmerton, and Donna (Rodgers) Bollinger, wife of Mark Bollinger, Kunkletown. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; his sisters, Carol (Rodgers) Daniels, Palmerton, Ruthann (Rodgers) Benner, Allentown, Sandra (Rodgers) Kokinda, Lehighton, Ellen (Rodgers) Walk, Lancaster County, Greta (Rodgers) Weaver, Kunkletown, and Paula Rodgers, Lancaster County; and by his brother Karl Rodgers, Lehighton.
Along with his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his son, Charles B. Rodgers Jr.; his daughter, Ginger Rodgers; and his brothers, Kenneth Rodgers and Joseph Rodgers.
Service: Private services will be held for Bud with burial to follow in Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery, Bowmans-town. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Bud and his family.
Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times News on Jun. 29, 2020.