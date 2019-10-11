|
|
Charles Christopher
Charles Christopher, age 38 of Elkton, Maryland, passed away on Oct. 5, 2019.
He was born on Feb. 9, 1981, in Read-ing, PA, to Karen (Reider) Christopher and the late Charles J. Christopher.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 15 years, Jen Christopher; children: Kylie Christopher, Kiya Jenkins, Cruze Christopher, and Breelyn Christopher; mother, Karen Christopher; brother, Michael Christopher; and sister, Courtney Christopher.
Service: A celebration of Charlie's life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m. at the R.T. Foard Funeral Home, PA, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921. Family and friends may begin the visitation at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to "In Loving Memory of Charlie Christopher" on www.gofundme.com to help pay for the funeral and medical expenses. To send an online condolence and to read Charlie's full obituary, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 11, 2019