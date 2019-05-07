Charles D. Gerber

Charles D. Gerber, 87, of Tamaqua, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Ruth (Dunn) Gerber. They were married 63 years on July 29, 2018.

Prior to retiring he was employed as a draftsman at Alcoa, Cressona. He also enjoyed working at Dunn's Orchard, New Ringgold.

Born in Tamaqua, he was a son of the late Charles F. and Mabel (Schock) Gerber.

He was a member of Zion Church Lewistown Valley.

He served in the Army Reserves for 11 years. He was a life member of the New England Fire Company, Tamaqua, and member of the Little Schuylkill Lions Club.

He previously served on the Tamaqua school board, as a Boy Scout Leader and coached Tamaqua Knee Hi football. He was a former Sunday school teacher, Deacon and treasurer at local churches.

Charles was preceded in death by a son, Richard "Grizz"; and a brother Irvin.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Robert, and wife Lisa; two daughters, Donna Gerber and Brenda Tuckett, all of Tamaqua; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a nephew.

Services: will be private with Rev. Jim Williams officiating. Interment in the church cemetery. Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.