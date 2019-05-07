Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Gerber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles D. Gerber

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles D. Gerber Obituary
Charles D. Gerber
Charles D. Gerber, 87, of Tamaqua, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Ruth (Dunn) Gerber. They were married 63 years on July 29, 2018.
Prior to retiring he was employed as a draftsman at Alcoa, Cressona. He also enjoyed working at Dunn's Orchard, New Ringgold.
Born in Tamaqua, he was a son of the late Charles F. and Mabel (Schock) Gerber.
He was a member of Zion Church Lewistown Valley.
He served in the Army Reserves for 11 years. He was a life member of the New England Fire Company, Tamaqua, and member of the Little Schuylkill Lions Club.
He previously served on the Tamaqua school board, as a Boy Scout Leader and coached Tamaqua Knee Hi football. He was a former Sunday school teacher, Deacon and treasurer at local churches.
Charles was preceded in death by a son, Richard "Grizz"; and a brother Irvin.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Robert, and wife Lisa; two daughters, Donna Gerber and Brenda Tuckett, all of Tamaqua; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a nephew.
Services: will be private with Rev. Jim Williams officiating. Interment in the church cemetery. Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Online registry and condolences may be signed at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now