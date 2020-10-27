Charlie David Heffelfinger
Charles David Heffelfinger, 47, of Orwigsburg Street, Tamaqua, died due to injuries sustained from a fall on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at home.
Born Thursday, June 28, 1973, in Coaldale, a son of Linda Lou (Valentine) Heffelfinger- Bonetsky, and the late George Heffelfinger Sr., who passed away in 1978.
Surviving are his wife of 23 years, Yvonne (Solt) Heffelfinger; sons, Charles D. Heffelfinger Jr., of Tamaqua, Darren S. Heffelfinger, and his fiancée Amy Gardiner, of Tamaqua; daughter, Tianna D. Heffelfinger, and her fiancé Derek Beers, of Tamaqua; brothers, George R. Heffelfinger Jr., and his wife Veronica, Wayne J. Heffelfinger of Tamaqua, Stephen M. Heffelfinger, and his wife Deanna, of Tamaqua; sisters, Linda L. Hutta of Tamaqua, Deann L. Breiner of Coaldale; his grandson, whom he adored, Silas M. Heffelfinger; many nieces and nephews.
Charlie worked for American Zinc Recycling of Palmerton.
He enjoyed the outdoors, four wheeling and fishing. Charlie liked to shoot darts and play pool.
Service: The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment, Friday Oct. 29, 2020, 10 a.m. in
Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
.