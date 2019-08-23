Home

Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-0390
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
500 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Odd Fellows Cemetery
501 W. Broad St.
Tamaqua, PA
View Map
Resources
1931 - 2019
Charles G. Tucker Obituary
Charles G. Tucker
Charles G. Tucker, 87, of Nesquehoning, died on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre. He was the husband of Ceceila (Fisher) Tucker.
He was a teacher at Panther Valley High School before retiring in 1984.
Born in Coaldale on Oct. 10, 1931, he was a son of the late George D. and Maude J. (Miller) Tucker.
A graduate of the former Lansford High School, he earned his bachelor's degree in ecology from Penn State.
Charles served in the Navy during the Korean War.
He was a member of the Musicians Union and the Parish of St. John XXIII, Tamaqua.
Service: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery, 501 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, will follow the services. Call 10-11 a.m., Monday, at the funeral home. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tamaqua. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 23, 2019
