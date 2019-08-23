|
Charles G. Tucker
Charles G. Tucker, 87, of Nesquehoning, died on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre. He was the husband of Ceceila (Fisher) Tucker.
He was a teacher at Panther Valley High School before retiring in 1984.
Born in Coaldale on Oct. 10, 1931, he was a son of the late George D. and Maude J. (Miller) Tucker.
A graduate of the former Lansford High School, he earned his bachelor's degree in ecology from Penn State.
Charles served in the Navy during the Korean War.
He was a member of the Musicians Union and the Parish of St. John XXIII, Tamaqua.
Service: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery, 501 W. Broad St., Tamaqua, will follow the services. Call 10-11 a.m., Monday, at the funeral home. Arrangements are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tamaqua. Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 23, 2019