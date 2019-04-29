Home

Charles H. Gildner Obituary
Charles H. Gildner
Charles H. Gildner, 85, of East Penn Township, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of the late Lois A. (Fogel) Gildner.
He worked for many years as a truck driver, first for Matlack Trucking and then as a freelance driver.
Born in Kresgeville, he was a son of the late Charles N. and Mary E. (Berger) Gildner.
He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force.
Surviving are two daughters, Mary Gildner and Jackie Zeruth; three sons, Randy, Ricky and Jeffrey; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many brothers and sisters.
He was also predeceased by a son Charles C.; a brother Richard; and a sister, Josephine Bobst.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Apr. 29, 2019
