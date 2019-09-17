|
Charles J. Neff
Charles J. Neff, 60, of Summit Hill, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Carol Ann (Turner) Neff. They would have been married for 31 years this October.
He worked in maintenance at the Carbon County Prison, Communication Center & K9 facilities in Nesquehoning.
Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Charles C. Neff and Joann (Zelinsky) Neff.
He was a graduate of Palmerton High School and went to Carbon County Vo-Tech for carpentry.
He was of the United Church of Christ faith.
Charles loved hunting, gardening and carpentry.
Surviving along with his loving wife, Carol, are a son, Curtiss Neff of Lansford; a daughter, Crystal, wife of Michael Matyascik of Breinigsville; two brothers, Chris Neff of Palmerton and Greg Neff of Andreas; a sister, Brenda, wife of Paul Tyahla of Palmerton; five grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Church on the Rock, 1 W. Hazard St., Summit Hill, with the Rev. Walter Breiner officiating. Private interment at convenience of family. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the church. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 17, 2019