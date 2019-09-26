|
Charles L. Shupp
Charles L. Shupp, 75, of Lower Towamensing Township, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, on his farm. He was the husband of Clara "Jessie" (Green) Shupp, his best friend and love of his life.
Charlie and Jessie marked their 53rd wedding anniversary last June.
He was an equipment operator for area contractors, and for the last 12 years, Lower Towamensing Township.
Charlie was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Palmerton.
He loved farming and his livestock, and passed this love on to his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy.
Born on his family's farm, he was a son of the late David and Blanche (Jones) Shupp.
Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Julie, wife of Drew Everett, and Angela, wife of Jim Farrell; and three grandchildren, Alek-sander, Benjamin and Ian.
He was also pre-deceased by three sisters and a brother.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, St. John's United Church of Christ, 891 Columbia Ave., Palmerton. Call 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday in the church. Arrangements by T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Sept. 26, 2019