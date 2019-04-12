Home

T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles N. Strohl Obituary
Charles N. "Chuck" Strohl
Charles N. "Chuck" Strohl, 91, of Palmerton, passed away Monday, April 8, in The Palmerton Senior Living center.
He was the husband of the late Shirley A. (Kresge) Strohl. They were happily married for 67 years.
He worked for Jacob Mooney, and later for Suburban Propane, as a propane gas deliveryman for 46 years.
Born in Palmerton, Chuck was a son of the late Floyd and Ethel (Green) Strohl.
Chuck was particularly proud of his naval service aboard the USS Tucson during World War II. He was also a lover of Ford automobiles.
He was a longtime member of Christ UCC, Walnutport.
Surviving are: a daughter, Deborah, and husband Joseph Kochanasz; son, Keith, and wife, Lori; grandchildren Shane, Heather, Caitlin, Patrick, Kristyn, Travis; seven great-
grandchildren; brother, Cordell "Skipper," and wife, Evelyn.
Chuck was predeceased by his daughter, Roxanne; sisters Kathleen and Phyllis; and brothers Gerald and Lowell.
Services: Funeral service, 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton. Call 10-11 a.m. Monday. Contributions: to Christ UCC, P.O. Box P, Walnutport 18088. www.tk-thomas-fh.com
Published in Times News on Apr. 12, 2019
