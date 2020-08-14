Charles P. Clark Jr.
Charles Phillippe Clark Jr., 71, of Parryville, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in the V.A. Hospital, Wilkes-Barre. He was the husband of Christ-
ina M. (Balia) Clark.
Prior to retir-ing, he was a mail handler for the U.S. Postal Service, Allentown.
Born in Newark, N.J., on Friday, April 29, 1949, he was a son of the late Charles P. Sr. and Vivian (McConn) Clark.
He served our country with the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of sergeant during his tour in Okinawa while specializing as an aircraft mechanic with the 99th Field Maintenance Squadron, and later served with the Army National Guard.
The deceased was proud of his Apache descent and was a proud veteran, having been a member of the Disabled American Veterans, American Legion Post 314 and V.F.W. Post 256, both of Lehighton, and the Vietnam Veterans Association.
An accomplished freelance artist, he enjoyed drawing, artwork, martial arts and outdoor sportsmanship.
He was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a son, Charles P. III, and his wife, Ankhana "Ana"; a daughter Starshine of Eugene, OR; two stepsons, Heriberto Rodriguez, and his wife, Cynthia, of Olympia, WA, and David Rodriguez, and his wife, Jessica, of Palmerton; a stepdaughter Diana, wife of John Doesberg in New York; a sister, Patricia McConn; a brother, Keith McConn; many grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; a great-grandson; and nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by a sister Charlotte; and a brother Jay.
Service: Private funeral service and interment at convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton. Contributions in his name may be made to the American Legion Post 314, 314 Veterans Ave., Lehighton, PA 18235.
Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com
.