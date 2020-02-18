|
Charles R. Bachert
Charles Richard Bachert, 62, of West Penn Township, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in the St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Coaldale. He was the husband of Jody Ann (Tartar) Bachert. They were married for 33 years on June 7, 2019.
He retired most recently from the Lehigh-
ton Area School District, where he served as the assistant middle school principal.
Born in Lehighton on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 1957, he was a son of the late Oscar and Frances (Steigerwalt) Bachert.
He was a 1976 graduate of Lehighton Area High School, where he was an outstanding athlete. He attended Lycoming College and later served our country with the U.S. Army, having attained the rank of sergeant.
He earned a bachelor's degree from Bloomsburg University and later earned a master's degree from Wilkes University, and furthered his education by earning his principal's certification from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He attended church services at Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, Tamaqua, and held a life membership in the Lehigh Fire Co. No. 1, Lehighton, and a social membership in the Andreas Sporting Club.
An avid school sports enthusiast, he coached football, wrestling and track in the various school districts in the Carbon and Schuylkill County areas. He was inducted into the Lehighton Area High School Wrestling Hall of Fame and was the recipient of several medals while participating in the shot put, discus and race walk events while serving on the Team Philadelphia at the Transplant Olympics held in Minnesota.
As a kidney transplant recipient, he served as a guest speaker at several of the Gift of Life organizational meetings.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter, Tavia S. Cardell of New Ringgold; a son, Zane R. Bachert, and his wife, Sandy, of Tamaqua; seven grandchildren, Lianna, Zoltyn, Zyana, Emerson, Genevieve, Scarlett and Rosalynn; and nieces and nephews.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, with the Rev. Kevin P. Roberts officiating. Interment with full military honors at
Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, under direction of the Lehighton UVO. Call 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 10-11 a.m. Thursday. Contributions in his name may be made to the Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19123. Online condolences can be offered at
www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 18, 2020