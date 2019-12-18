|
Charles R. Heffelfinger
Charles R. Heffelfinger, 72, of Lehigh Township, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Shirley A. (Snyder) Heffel-finger.
On Nov. 16, Charlie and Shirley obser-ved their 51st wedding anniv-ersary.
He worked in the garment industry in various capacities for many years at numerous mills in the region before retiring.
Additionally, he owned and operated Charlie's Trucking, a transportation company in Lehigh Township.
Born in Lehigh Township, he was a son of the late Arthur R. Heffelfinger and Mammie V. M. (Weaver) Krauss.
Known to many as the "Midnight Farmer," Charlie's life passion was farming. He loved gardening and was quite particular about maintaining his vegetable plants.
Charlie also loved spending time with his grandchildren, and was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.
He was a life member of Allen Township Fire Co. and the Oplinger-Hower American Legion Post 899, Walnutport.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife are a son, Troy of Lehigh Township; three daughters, Rachel, wife of Danny Weidman of Kunkletown, Crystal, wife of Jeff Marx of Lehighton, and Lori, wife of Chad Bealer of Lehigh Township; six grandchildren, Cheyann, Tyler, Kendra, Savanna, Isaac and Cassidy; four sisters, Mae Silfies in Florida, Doris Engle of Bath, Grace, wife of Virgil Remaly of Walnutport, and Karen, wife of John Leibenguth of Schnecksville; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by an infant sister, Carol.
Service: Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, George G. Bensing Funeral Home, 2165 Community Drive, Rt. 946, Village of Moorestown - Bath. Interment, private. Call 1-2 p.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to Charlie's family in care of the funeral home, 2165 Community Drive, Rt. 946, Village of Moorestown - Bath, PA 18014.
Published in Times News on Dec. 18, 2019